The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will reduce its weekly COVID-19 updates to a biweekly basis as the district moves to “a more normal setting,” according to Superintendent Joe Murphy.

In August, the district began releasing weekly updates pertaining to COVID-19. The release typically goes out every Friday and includes “any update on COVID-19 related news or numbers.”

But with the district’s recent move to Phase Three in its reopening plan, which allows all K-12 students to receive face-to-face instruction on their home campuses five days a week, Murphy said the updates would be reduced to every other week unless the need arises for more.

“As we move hopefully to a more normal setting in our schools, we have made the decision to reduce our weekly update to a biweekly update,” Murphy said. “However… if the need arises to return to a weekly schedule, we will do our best to keep you informed.”

Murphy made the announcement in his weekly video message to the Livingston Parish Public Schools community, which was released Monday morning.

In the latest update, Murphy said that 0.00027 percent of the district’s students are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19. Another 0.0035 percent of students who were considered to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive are also in quarantine.

Based on the district’s roughly 26,000-student enrollment, that equates to about seven positive tests among students and about 91 who came into close contact.

In the video message, Murphy said that 0.00175 percent of the district’s employees are in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19, while 0.00425 percent are in quarantine after being in close contact with a positive case.

That equates to seven positive tests among staff members and 17 who came into close contact among the district’s 4,000 employees.

Based on Murphy’s numbers, there were around 122 students and employees in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 or coming into close contact with a positive case, a decrease of nearly 170 from the previous week.

That figure represents about 0.00406 percent of the district’s total 30,000 students and employees.

In other school news, Murphy said that 94.1 percent of the district’s students are now receiving traditional instruction after the move to Phase Three. The remaining students are those who opted for the district’s 100-percent virtual learning format out of COVID-19 health concerns.

Murphy also announced the creation of the Livingston Parish Teachers Association, which was voted on during the last meeting of the Livingston Parish School Board. He said the association will be formed this month and include a teacher representative from every school in the parish.