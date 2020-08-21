Less than three dozen students and employees in the Livingston Parish Public Schools system have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, while nearly 250 came into “close contact” with a positive case, according to information from Superintendent Joe Murphy on Friday.
People who test positive for the coronavirus or come into close contact with someone who does are required go into quarantine. Close contact is considered being within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes.
Last Friday, Murphy said the district would release the weekly updates pertaining to COVID-19. The release, which will go out Friday every, will include “any update on COVID-19 related news or numbers and our progress during this challenging time.”
Murphy released the first weekly update in a near 7-minute video on the school system’s Facebook page Friday afternoon. Before delivering the COVID-19 numbers, Murphy said the updates “will not include any information that can personally identify a student, family member, or employees because we must protect every individual’s rights to privacy.”
As of Thursday, Aug. 20, Murphy said that 0.1 percent of students have tested positive for COVID-19, while 0.8 percent are considered to have been in “close contact” with someone who tested positive.
Based on the district’s 26,155 student enrollment, that equates to roughly 26 positive tests among students and 208 who came in close contact.
As of Thursday, Murphy said that 0.1 percent of employees have tested positive for COVID-19, while less than one percent are considered to have been in “close contact” with someone who tested positive.
Based on the district’s 4,000 employees, that equates to roughly four positive tests among staff members and less than 40 who came in close contact.
All told, less than 1 percent (0.9 percent) of all students and employees in the school system are in quarantine. Murphy said all staff members who were positive or in close contact are on leave and not on campus, while all students either positive or in close contact are quarantining at home.
Most of the students are asymptomatic and can continue to work virtually, he added.
“We value our parents and community members as partners and believe our transparency will help you better work with us moving forward,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.