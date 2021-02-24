The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines to employees on March 10, according to an announcement from Superintendent Joe Murphy.
In order to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, active employees must register online.
The Livingston Parish school system has roughly 4,000 employees, which includes teachers, administrators, bus drivers, custodians, central office staff, and others.
“We want to encourage all our employees to take advantage of this opportunity, or to continue working with their private health officials or pharmacies to receive the vaccination,” Murphy said in a statement. “The vaccination can help our employees protect themselves, their students, their coworkers, their families and our entire community.”
Last week, Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state was increasing the pool of those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Monday, Feb. 22.
Along with teachers and support staff in K-12 schools, Edwards also made the vaccine available to daycare staff, those who are pregnant, non-emergency medical transportation providers and staff, and people ages 55 to 64 with certain health conditions as defined by the Center for Disease Control (CDC).
The expansion makes the vaccine available to 1.6 million Louisiana residents.
One day after Edwards’ announcement, Murphy said the district would administer COVID-19 vaccines to employees who wish to receive theirs through the district, detailing the process sent out in a letter on Friday.
Murphy added to that information on Tuesday, saying the district anticipates being able to accommodate 720 qualified registrants on the first day of vaccinations. Vaccines will be administered by the school system’s nurse professionals from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Suma Professional Development Center in Satsuma.
Murphy also noted that March 10 is currently scheduled to be a professional development day, so no classes are scheduled to be held that day.
If the number of registrations exceeds 720, the district will place those names on a waiting list to be contacted in the event there are cancellations or follow up to set appointments at a later date, Murphy said.
An online registration link went live at 5 p.m. Tuesday for employees to sign up for an appointment. Murphy noted that active LPPS employees include all those who received a check from the district in December 2020 or January 2021.
The school district must report the number of signees to the Louisiana Department of Health by 3 p.m. Thursday in order to receive the vaccine shipment for March 10.
“This is still a very fluid situation, and plans could change,” Murphy said. “But at this point, we want to give our employees as much advance notice as possible to take advantage of this opportunity and to plan accordingly. [Tuesday] at 5 p.m. all our active employees received a text, a phone call, and an email to facilitate the online sign-up process for March 10.”
All employees are encouraged to monitor official Livingston Parish Public School social media feeds to obtain additional information regarding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
