The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will continue to instruct students using blended models of distance learning for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, Superintendent Joe Murphy announced Tuesday morning.
The current LPPS school year is scheduled to conclude on May 22.
Murphy’s announcement came less than a day after Gov. John Bel Edwards said he doesn’t expect students to return to school campuses for the rest of the academic year amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, the Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) asked the governor to keep public schools closed for the rest of the academic year. That followed similar requests from Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, the Louisiana Department of Education, and the School Board Association.
On Monday, Edwards said he expects an official proclamation regarding school closures to come sometime Tuesday.
“It is my intention now that school will not resume in the sense that students are going to the school building,” Edwards said Monday. “Education will continue. The school year continues, but they won’t go back to the campuses.”
“It’s just not going to be feasible to resume the operations of our schools this academic year.”
In a statement released Tuesday, Murphy said teachers and school administrators have maintained “a vigorous level” of engagement and quality learning activities with students since Edwards closed all schools statewide on March 13.
In Livingston Parish, there are around 26,000 students who are now being taught through distance-learning methods by roughly 1,500 teachers.
“While the situation is not optimal, we know that ‘where there is a will, there is a way,’ and our people are committed to ensuring all our students continue to learn and progress forward during this time,” Murphy said.
A team of curriculum directors are currently working with campus administrators and state education leaders to develop plans for senior graduations, pupil progression, and options for summer instruction, Murphy said.
The superintendent added that no decisions have been made for action beyond May 22 but that school leaders have begun considering a variety of scenarios to move forward.
“We are confident that we can rise to the challenge and offer our students learning opportunities extending into the summer, and we have also discussed the beginning of the next school year,” Murphy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.