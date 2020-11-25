The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will review the governor’s newest proclamation before issuing any further information regarding the district’s phased reopening plan, according to a statement from Superintendent Joe Murphy.
On Tuesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that the state would scale back to a “revised Phase Two” order following recent surges in new COVID-19 cases, percent positivity, and hospitalizations.
The new order goes into effect Wednesday, Nov. 25, and will remain in place for 28 days, through Dec. 23.
During Tuesday’s press conference, Edwards said he was leaving decisions on schools to local school districts, which Murphy pointed to in his statement. The governor also praised schools for their handling of the virus in a difficult school year.
In a statement released Tuesday evening, Murphy said Edwards’ announcement “has the potential to impact our schools in relation to the phased guidelines under which we operate” and added that district leaders will review the newest order before making a decision for the rest of the semester.
“Our school leaders will wait for the official proclamation to be reviewed before issuing any further information,” Murphy said in the statement.
Livingston Parish schools started the school year on Aug. 7 in Phase Two of its “LPPS Start Strong” reopening plan, which is mirrored by the phase Edwards has set for the state. Under Phase Two, students learn through a hybrid approach of both on-campus and online instruction.
The system transitioned all students back to a traditional model on Sept. 21 after Edwards advanced the state to Phase Three. The state was set to be in Phase Three until Dec. 4 before Edwards’ announcement.
Livingston Parish schools are currently on Thanksgiving break, which runs Nov. 23-27. In a video posted to the district’s Facebook page on Friday, Murphy implored families and community members “to be vigilant” during the week-long holiday “so our students can safely return to our campuses after the break.”
In recent weeks, the local district and districts statewide have seen a rise in the number of students and employees having to quarantine after coming into “close contact” with a positive case. Close contact is defined by the Center for Disease Control as being within 6 feet of a positive test for at least 15 minutes.
“Your cooperation in limiting exposure to the virus is essential in our efforts to educate our students in a face-to-face environment,” Murphy said.
After the break, Livingston Parish schools are scheduled to resume for three weeks before breaking for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, Dec. 21 - Jan. 4. Students are scheduled to return for the second semester on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
Below is the entire statement from Murphy regarding the governor’s announcement:
“Today (Tuesday, Nov. 24) Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will be moving back to a revised Phase Two effective 11/25/20.
“This announcement has the potential to impact our schools in relation to the phased guidelines under which we operate.
“With that said, the governor clearly stated that he is leaving the method of instruction, whether it be virtual, hybrid or in person, to the individual school districts across the state.
“He praised the state’s school systems for doing a good job of mitigating risks associated with COVID.
“The governor said he would sign the new proclamation later today, and it will expire on Dec. 23, 2020.
“Our school leaders will wait for the official proclamation to be reviewed before issuing any further information.
“I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving day.”
