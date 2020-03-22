The Livingston Parish Public Schools system will shut down all operations effective immediately, Superintendent Joe Murphy announced Sunday.
The announcement comes in response to the statewide “stay at home” order Gov. John Bel Edwards issued Sunday afternoon in response to the novel coronavirus. The order goes into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23, and will last through at least Sunday, April 12.
“Our number one priority is the safety and well-being of all our students, faculty and staff,” Murphy said in a statement. “We know this is an unprecedented response to a very serious threat, and we are cooperating fully with the governor’s stay-at-home order.”
Murphy said all school facilities will be closed effective immediately, and no employees are to report to work “unless notified by the superintendent.” The district will also suspend the free meal services it implemented last week.
“While we are truly disheartened by the suspension of services at this time, we also have a responsibility to keep the citizens of our parish and our employees safe during this crisis,” Murphy said. “If further guidance and clarification is given regarding meal service, which allows for the continuation, we will resume our meal program at that time.”
Murphy said all delivery and pickup of school packets will also cease at this time. However, all digital instruction will remain available.
“I remain confident that, as we work together and cooperate with our leadership, we will overcome the circumstances that confront us,” Murphy said. “I want to encourage our school community to remain patient and understanding, and to be in prayer for one other during this time.”
Louisiana, which has the third-highest rate of cases per capita in the country behind only New York City and Washington state, reached 837 positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, as of Sunday morning.
The disease has resulted in 20 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
