The spread of the novel coronavirus, and shuttering of some industries all together, has led to a drastic increase in unemployment in the nine-parish capital region.
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber (BRAC) maintains an economic dashboard for the Red Stick region, and one metric tracked is the change in unemployment as reported by the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC).
LWC makes public numbers roughly one week behind, per guidelines from the federal Department of Labor.
According to the dashboard, Livingston Parish follows just behind East Baton Rouge Parish in terms of new unemployment filings, week-over-week, with Ascension coming in third.
The parish is reporting, through the most recent LWC date, 11,094 new claims. East Baton Rouge has 36,400 new filings, and third place Ascension has 9,612. The (estimated) total populations of those parishes are:
- East Baton Rouge (2019) - 440,059
- Ascension Parish (2019) - 126,604
- Livingston Parish (2019) - 140,789
The number of new claims, per parish, can be seen below:
|PARISH
|03-14-2020
|03-21-2020
|03-28-2020
|04-04-2020
|04-11-2020
|Ascension
|51
|1577
|2707
|3088
|2189
|EBR
|162
|7175
|9890
|10280
|8353
|East Feliciana
|11
|153
|261
|261
|263
|Iberville
|19
|358
|614
|630
|490
|Livingston
|55
|2196
|3241
|3328
|2274
|Point Coupee
|4
|231
|375
|402
|257
|St. Helena
|6
|57
|127
|145
|107
|WBR
|14
|330
|605
|562
|407
|West Feliciana
|5
|102
|141
|141
|112
|TOTAL
|327
|12719
|18051
|18872
|14452
Please note that the numbers in this table reflect new claims to the LWC for that week, they do not reflect those who have already applied for benefits.
The 64,000 (and rising) new claims for the region since the week ending March 21st is four times the average number of unemployed individuals in the region for February 2020, a number which sat at 15,925. However, the graph does show a drop in new claims for the week of April 11.
It is currently estimated that real-time unemployment is running at around 25.2% in Louisiana, per the website 50economy.org
Since March 22, 2020, the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) has paid out $561,358,411 in total benefits to over 302,000 Louisianians whose employment has been impacted during the unprecedented COVID-19 event. For comparison in all of 2019, LWC paid a total of $151,781,786 for 103,000 claimants.
On April 13, 2020, Louisiana became one of two states paying Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), clearing the way for 1099 and self-employed individuals to receive both PUA and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC)/$600 weekly benefits. Since the LWC received the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act on April 13, 2020, the LWC has paid out $507,106,898.
“We are continuing to work around the clock to make sure each and every citizen receive all benefits for which they are eligible,” said Louisiana Workforce Commission Secretary Ava Dejoie. “The processing of large payment files and on-going programming is part of our continuing efforts to meet the historical demand for benefits, but people are receiving benefits,” Dejoie said. “The LWC will never stop working to improve our systems to make filing as easy as possible.”
The LWC is aware of the system-issues weekly recertifications have caused due to the number of individuals trying to access the online portal at the same time. As a result, beginning this Sunday, April 26, the LWC will allow individuals to file their weekly certifications based on the last digit of their social security number.
A breakdown is below:
- Sunday – 0 – 3
- Monday – 4 – 6
- Tuesday – 7 – 9
- All accepted – Wednesday – Saturday
The LWC is also currently in the process of adding another server to its network to be able to handle more online volume. The LWC has already added servers and additional operating capacity twice before the current upgrade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.