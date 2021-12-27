Officials confirmed 70 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish in the most recent update, which included new cases dating back to Dec. 23.
In addition, officials reported 77 new “probable” cases.
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
The bump in new local cases comes as the state experiences its own surge. On Monday, the Department of Health added more than 12,000 new confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19, giving the state just under 19,000 new cases in the last week.
As cases surge, vaccinations continue to decline in Livingston Parish.
In the most recent week, approximately 297 Livingston Parish residents started a COVID-19 vaccination series, the second-fewest in a week since the state began breaking down vaccination rates by parish in March.
That’s also the second time in five weeks that less than 300 Livingston Parish residents started a vaccine series.
As of the latest data, approximately 61,025 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, which accounts for 42.9 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population. Of that total, approximately 54,658 residents — or 38.4 percent — have finished a series.
Both rates trail the statewide averages.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,334 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 8,011 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 247,655 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,025 initiated vaccine series; 54,658 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
