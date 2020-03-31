Livingston Parish reported its largest single-day jump to date in positive cases of the novel coronavirus, reaching 23 confirmed cases as of the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That’s an increase of seven new cases from the day before, or a 43-percent jump in 24 hours.
While Livingston Parish ranks No. 27 out of 64 parishes in total of positive cases, that is likely to change now that testing will become more readily available to locals.
On Tuesday, Our Lady of the Lake announced it was opening a COVID-19 testing site at its Walker campus, located at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd. This testing site will serve Livingston Parish residents with a physician order from any provider for a COVID-19 test. It will be open from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, the hospital announced.
Our Lady of the Lake urges Louisiana residents who are experiencing a fever and respiratory symptoms to contact their healthcare provider. If you do not have a healthcare provider, Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group offers video visits with local doctors for new and existing patients.
To schedule a video visit, call (225) 765-5500 or visiting ololrmc.com/videovisits for additional information.
So far, 136 Livingston Parish residents have been tested for the novel coronavirus, according to data from the Department of Health. That ranks No. 25 of all parishes statewide.
Across the state, the number of positive cases reached 5,237 — a jump of more than 1,200 and 30-percent higher than the day before.
