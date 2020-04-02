For the second time this week, Livingston Parish reported its largest single-day increase in new cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Livingston Parish is now reporting 33 positive cases of COVID-19, an increase of eight in the last 24 hours, according to the Department of Health. The first confirmed case in Livingston Parish was reported exactly two weeks ago, on March 19.

According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has reported 147 tests through commercial labs and one test through the state lab.

Though the Department of Health has not confirmed a COVID-19 related death in Livingston Parish, the first one was reported late Wednesday afternoon after a 53-year-old Town of Livingston resident succumbed to the disease.

On Wednesday, Our Lady of the Lake in Walker opened the first drive-thru testing site in Livingston Parish. This testing site, located at 5000 O’Donovan Blvd., will serve Livingston Parish residents from 10-11:30 a.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. A physician’s order from any provider for a COVID-19 test is required for testing.

The novel coronavirus experienced its largest single-day jump in reported cases by far on Thursday, reaching approximately 9,150 positive cases in Louisiana, according to the Department of Health.

That’s 2,726 more reported cases — or a 42-percent jump — from Wednesday’s figures, according to the Department of Health.

The alarming figures come hours after Gov. John Bel Edwards predicted a “jarring” increase in reported cases during a radio interview on WWL. He warned that the huge spike was due to a backlog in private lab results that may not necessarily accurately reflect the growth of the virus.

This week, officials have continually referenced a “logjam” in private tests that were taken a week or longer ago in some cases that are just now being confirmed.

“The situation remains concerning, but every Louisianan has the power to change the path we are on,” Edwards said in a statement Thursday. “Think of your neighbors, and please stay at home.”