December proved to be the worst month for Livingston Parish since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
And if the start of 2021 is any indication, January could end up even worse.
In the final month of what was a most difficult year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Livingston Parish set new monthly records for most new confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, a harrowing reminder that the virus is still at large.
Livingston Parish confirmed 1,837 new cases in December, exceeding the previous one-month high set in July (1,657), according to state figures. December’s total nearly matched the total from the months of November, October, and September (1,949).
In December, Livingston Parish reported its most new cases in a single day yet (184 on Dec. 9) as well as its second-most new cases (157 on Dec. 1) and third-most new cases (155 on Dec. 29) at the time.
On Wednesday, the parish confirmed 176 new COVID-19 cases.
Also in December, the parish reported at least 100 new cases in a day five times, something that happened only three times between March and November.
The rise in cases led to an accompanying rise in deaths. Livingston Parish confirmed 25 deaths in December, exceeding the total of the previous one-month high set in August (18) by seven.
Last month, the parish confirmed its most COVID-19 deaths in a single day (four) and at least one death in six straight days (Dec. 6-11), the longest stretch yet. The parish reported multiple fatalities in a day seven times, more than half the total of the previous nine months (13 times).
Additionally, December’s death toll matched that of the previous three months.
And the virus doesn’t appear to be slowing down in the New Year.
Last month, the parish confirmed an average of roughly 59 new cases and 0.806 deaths per day. So far in January, those daily averages are at 66 cases and 0.857 deaths.
Below is a breakdown of monthly COVID-19 case and death totals in Livingston Parish:
March
23 cases
0 deaths
April
174 cases
15 deaths
May
225 cases
14 deaths
June
482 cases
8 deaths
July
1,657 cases
11 deaths
August
803 cases
18 deaths
September
446 cases
10 deaths
October
422 cases
4 deaths
November
1,081 cases
11 deaths
December
1,837 cases
25 deaths
January (through Jan. 7)
464 cases
6 deaths
Total
7,614 cases
122 deaths
