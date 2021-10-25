Livingston Parish set a new mark for fewest COVID-19 vaccinations in a single week, a dramatic decrease that is being felt across the state.
In the most recent week, approximately 349 Livingston Parish residents initiated a vaccine series, the lowest total in a one-week span since the Louisiana Department of Health began breaking down vaccine rates by parish in mid-March.
Vaccine series initiations have dropped in Livingston Parish in each of the last four weeks.
To date, 57,799 locals have at least started a vaccine series, accounting for 40.7 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population. That trails the statewide average of 52.7 percent.
In the most recent week, approximately 477 Livingston Parish residents completed a vaccine series, bringing the total to 51,433, or 36.2 percent. That, too, is behind the statewide average of 47.1 percent.
In other news, officials confirmed 12 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish on Monday as well as two new “probable” cases.
No confirmed or suspected COVID-19 deaths were reported on Monday.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,880 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,571 “probable” cases
-- 302 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 71 “probable” deaths
-- 222,253 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,799 initiated vaccine series; 51,433 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
