Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard posted a video on social media Friday afternoon urging residents to “follow the rules” being put in place by officials and to “be careful about rumors” that have surfaced amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Ard’s video came about two days after rumors began swirling across the state following Gov. John Bel Edwards’ warning that “enhanced mitigation measures” may be necessary to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has resulted in 479 positive cases and 13 deaths statewide.
“I know this is different… this is not always comfortable,” Ard said. “But it’s something we have to do because we’re [going to] get through this.”
In the 2-minute video, Ard said his office is trying to conduct business as usual while “at the same time, follow these rules.”
Following recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Edwards has shuttered all K-12 schools, bars, casinos, gyms and movie theaters; banned gatherings of 50 or more; limited restaurants to drive-through, delivery, or take-out; and delayed the state’s presidential primary, among a slew of other changes.
Ard said he has been in constant communication with Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks and other parish leaders. He said he will “pump out the information as soon as we get it through social media” and other avenues.
“We’ll give you all the information we have when we have it,” Ard said.
In the video, Ard also warned residents to be mindful of rumors they come across, saying “rumors can get out of control and they can actually cause unnecessary response by first responders.”
He ended the video that by repeating his goal to give out information “when we know something.”
“When we know something, we are going to put it out,” Ard said. “If we don’t know it, we don’t know it. Just want you to do this - stay at home, if you can; do whatever you can to follow the rules; stay in touch through social media & other means; and do everything we can to work together as a community.
“You know, as well as I do, Livingston Parish will always survive - no matter what the storm is. To me, this is just another storm. We’re gonna get through it.”
On Thursday, Livingston Parish reported its first case of the coronavirus after a resident tested positive at the University Medical Center in New Orleans. No other information on the resident has been made available at this time due to privacy laws.
