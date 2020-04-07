The Easter Bunny is coming to Livingston Parish.
And he’ll be escorted by boys in blue.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is teaming with Bass Pro Shops to bring the Easter Bunny to several communities and neighborhoods on Friday and Saturday.
The project is being done to “spread cheer” to Livingston Parish children, who won’t otherwise be able to see the popular holiday character amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office has teamed with Bass Pro Shops in order to ‘host’ E.B. while in our parish!” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. “Escorted by our hard-working deputies, E.B. will ride through several neighborhoods!”
The Sheriff’s Office is currently working on a map in order to “safely spread cheer” while maintaining social distancing practices. There will be no contact with the Easter bunny or LPSO deputies, though waving and snapping photos are allowed.
If you have children who’d like to see the Easter Bunny, the Sheriff’s Office is urging you to comment on its Facebook post with the name of your subdivision and general location.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.