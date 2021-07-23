The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Clerk of Court’s Office, and 21st Judicial District Court will remain open, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
The announcement came after Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks said his office and other parish government offices would be closed through Aug. 2 in response to “serious staffing issues” stemming from a recent COVID-19 surge.
Ard said temperature checks “are still in place” at the courthouse’s entrance. He added that masks are available.
“Chief Judge Brenda Bedsole Ricks, Clerk of Court Jason Harris & I will continue to keep our offices open at the Livingston Parish Courthouse - as we all continue to follow safety precautions & protocols,” Ard said. “Temperature checks are still in place at ‘check in’ with our LPSO Courthouse Security team. Masks are also still available.”
After the parish president announced a temporary closure of offices parish-wide as the COVID-19 Delta variant surges, the Livingston Office of Motor Vehicles location announced its own closure, also effective until Aug. 2.
The state’s current surge has been particularly hard in Livingston Parish, which this week reported its most new cases in a single day (243) since the pandemic began.
Vaccinations rates in the parish also continue to lag the rest of the state, with only 26.7 percent of the local population fully vaccinated compared to the statewide average of 36.8 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.