The Easter Bunny is out and about.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Bass Pro Shops, has begun bringing the Easter Bunny to several local communities and neighborhoods.
The project is being done to “spread cheer” to Livingston Parish children, who won’t otherwise be able to see the popular holiday character amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. Along with LPSO deputies, the Easter Bunny is being joined by a crew of other lovable characters.
The Easter Bunny and crew will be making the rounds throughout Livingston Parish on Friday and Saturday, with plans to hit some of the more rural areas. There will be no contact with the Easter bunny or LPSO deputies, though waving and snapping photos from a safe distance are allowed.
To find out where the Easter Bunny is going, visit the “Livingston Parish Sheriff” Facebook page.
