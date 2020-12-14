The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is extending the application deadline for those who wish to receive gifts from this year’s Christmas Crusade.
“Since this year has been the year it has, we have decided to extend our application process,” Sheriff Jason Ard said in a Facebook post.
Those wishing to take advantage of the application extension must do the following:
-- Go to the Livingston Parish Courthouse (during working hours)
-- Visit the LPSO Warrants Division to complete an application
The age limit for the Christmas Crusade is 12 years old and younger.
Applicants must come in, or send a representative, with the following information:
-- Proof that you are a resident of Livingston Parish (utility bill, school records, etc.)
-- A birth certificate for each child. If a birth certificate is not available, school records, WIC vouchers with child’s date of birth, medical records, or any official documentation listing child’s date of birth can be accepted.
-- Proof of income for all persons living in the household or proof of food stamps (food stamp cards will not be accepted as proof).
“Our LPSO elves will work hard to make something happen for you & your family,” Ard said.
The toy delivery will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 18. Applicants must be home.
Since 2012, the Christmas Crusade has provided toys to more than 9,300 Livingston Parish children from more than 4,200 families.
