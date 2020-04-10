The blue is backing the blue.
In a show of support for healthcare workers, the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office joined the “Light it Blue” campaign on Friday, lighting up a row of vehicles in a video posted on Sheriff Jason Ard’s Facebook page.
The 15-second video was uploaded Friday evening, with Ard adding the caption, “From all of us at the LPSO, a salute to all #HealthcareHeroes on the frontlines of this #Covid19 pandemic.”
The Sheriff’s Office joined other civic and arts organizations, sporting and entertainment venues, landmarks, and historic buildings across the country that have illuminated in blue to recognize healthcare workers on the frontlines in the fight against the novel coronavirus, which reached more than 19,200 reported cases and 755 deaths in Louisiana on Friday.
The campaign is being supported by hundreds of venues and organizations across the country, from New York to Los Angeles, Chicago to Dallas, and Boston to New Orleans.
Several buildings took part in the campaign in Baton Rouge on Thursday, including Tiger Stadium, the State Capitol and the Governor's Mansion.
