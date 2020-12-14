Twelve percent of the population at the Livingston Parish Detention Center has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.
This comes about a week after Ard announced that a dozen inmates were in quarantine after testing positive for the virus.
According to an online jail roster, there are 669 inmates in the Livingston Parish Detention Center, which would equate to around 80 who tested positive for COVID-19.
In a statement released Monday afternoon, Ard said, “Proper quarantine & medical isolation guidelines are being followed for those who test positive.”
“We (LPSO & The Parish Medical staff) continue to work with the Louisiana Department of Health & the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections to follow safety protocols, quarantine procedures & testing of offenders,” Ard said. “We continue to be focused on reducing the potential impact of this virus within the LPDC.”
Ard didn’t say how many may have come into “close contact” with a positive case at the Detention Center. The Center for Disease Control defines close contact as being with 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 without a mask for at least 15 minutes.
