Livingston Parish surpassed 1,100 cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, adding 77 to the ongoing tally in the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
That brings the local case count to 1,102 since the first reported case March 19. Livingston Parish has reported at least 77 cases in two of the last three days, including 79 — the highest single-day increase yet — on Wednesday.
Since June 23, the parish has confirmed 411 new cases.
The local death toll remained at 38 on Friday. Since June 1, Livingston Parish has reported nine new COVID-19 related deaths, including just one in the last seven days.
According to the Department of Health, Livingston Parish has conducted 471 tests from the state lab, the same as from the previous two days, and 12,612 tests from commercial labs, a jump of 590.
Friday’s rate of positivity (the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive) in Livingston Parish was 13 percent, worse than the state’s overall goal of 10 percent or lower.
Since June 23, the parish’s rate of positivity has been 13 percent off of 3,148 tests.
As of Friday, officials are now reporting a statewide total of 63,289 COVID-19 cases, a jump of 1,728 from the previous day.
That’s the sixth time since June 23 that the state has confirmed at least 1,000 new cases in a single day, continuing a recent surge in new cases that has concerned Gov. John Bel Edwards and other officials.
The statewide COVID-19 death toll increased by 23 overnight to reach 3,170 total fatalities. The state is also reporting 108 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
The Department of Health said it will not update its COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. This week, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged Louisianans to avoid large crowds during this weekend’s Independence Day celebrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.