On the day the state passed 1 million COVID-19 cases, Livingston Parish reached its own milestone — 30,000 cases.
The parish passed the mark Tuesday, when the Louisiana Department of Health reported another 1,057 local cases to bring the total to 31,055.
Tuesday’s update — which included three day’s worth of data — included 691 confirmed cases and 366 “probable” cases. So far this month, the parish has added 5,207 confirmed and suspected cases to its case count — an average of roughly 260 per day — as the Omicron variant continues to surge.
Given Livingston Parish’s population of roughly 142,000 people, more than one out of every five residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at least once since the pandemic began in March 2020.
Livingston Parish’s first confirmed case came on March 19, 2020.
The parish also confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths in the latest update.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 20,562 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 10,493 “probable” cases
-- 315 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 85 “probable” deaths
– 270,830 total COVID-19 tests
-- 62,231 initiated vaccine series; 55,545 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
