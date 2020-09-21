A group of Livingston Parish teachers are planning a “day of action” and will not go to work on Wednesday, Sept. 23, according to the Livingston Federation of Teachers.

The announcement comes in the midst of a trying school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has heightened tensions among teachers, the Livingston Parish School Board, and the central office administration.

“Since schools reopened last month, Livingston Parish teachers have been speaking out about their concerns with the district’s reopening procedures and virtual learning model,” the federation said in a statement.

“Teachers have raised these concerns with the superintendent, multiple administrators and the school board itself, but this district has not taken action to correct these problems. Therefore, teachers have planned a day of action, wherein they will not attend school on Wednesday September 23rd.”

Teachers have voiced their concerns at the past several meetings of the Livingston Parish School Board, most recently on Sept. 17 when dozens "packed the parking lot" at the central office and spoke against the “unprofessional” treatment they claim to be experiencing in the current school year.

That scene came after the Sept. 3 meeting, when teachers stormed out of the building after all but two Board members supported a vote that negated a proposed COVID-19 committee to include teacher and parent input.

According to a representative from the Livingston Federation of Teachers, at least 200 teachers are planning to take part in the "day of action," though that number could grow over the next day. There are roughly 2,000 teachers in the parish.

“Making the decision to leave my students, even for just one day, is an incredibly difficult choice,” Tamara Cupit, president of the Livingston Federation of Teachers said in a statement.

“But ultimately, this is something we need to do for them not only this year, but for years to come. To protect their health and safety, and ensure that each of our students get a top-quality education, whether they’re learning in person or on a computer.”

In the statement, teachers are demanding the administration create a Superintendent’s Advisory Council to be composed of one teacher from each school, elected by the teachers at that school.

This advisory council would meet with the superintendent and the School Board at least once a month, according to the statement, and will first work to address “the outstanding issues related to reopening schools in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and the heavy burden that virtual learning has placed on teachers, students and parents.”

Later, the council will continue to meet to address teacher concerns, school improvement strategies, curriculum decisions, professional development selection, “and anything else that is pertinent to the educational experience of students.”

“We’ve been trying to tell the School Board for weeks that this system isn’t working, but our concerns have fallen on deaf ears,” said Jessica Colbenson, executive board member. “We felt like there was no other option, but to take a day to protest the Board’s inaction.”