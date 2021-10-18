Approximately 197 more Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, continuing the parish’s lagging rates compared to the rest of the state, according to the latest data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
To date, 57,450 local residents have at least started a vaccine series, which accounts for roughly 40.4 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population. That’s lower than the statewide average of just over 52 percent.
For the week of Oct. 11-17, only 396 Livingston Parish residents started a vaccine series. That's the fewest since Sept. 6-12, which was one week after Hurricane Ida hit the parish and left many residents without power.
So far, approximately 50,956 Livingston Parish residents have completed a vaccine series, which is 35.8 percent of its population and a rise of 272 from the previous report. That, too, is lower than the state average of roughly 46 percent.
In other news, officials confirmed five new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish on Monday as well as eight “probable” cases.
No deaths were reported from COVID-19 in the parish in the most recent update.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,816 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,524 “probable” cases
-- 300 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 69 “probable” deaths
-- 219,664 total COVID-19 tests
-- 57,450 initiated vaccine series; 50,956 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
