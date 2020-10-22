A local church is giving away free food.
Agape Baptist Church in Denham Springs will pass out food boxes to the community on Sunday, Oct. 25.
The church is located at 25353 S. Walker Road. The gates to the church will not open before 4 p.m., according to a flier promoting the event.
Those wishing to participate are instructed to avoid lining up on Walker South Road. People are also instructed to remain in their cars, since the distribution will function as a drive-thru on a first-come, first-serve basis.
For more information, visit “Agape Baptist Church” on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.