Livingston Parish’s positivity rate for the novel coronavirus saw a drastic fall in the most recent report, dropping by nearly 40 percent from the previous week.
In the Louisiana Department of Health’s report for Jan. 7-13, Livingston Parish’s positivity rate was 11.50 percent, down from 18.40 percent for the week of Dec. 31 - Jan. 6.
The current rate was based on more than 2,500 tests, up by around 300 tests from the previous week, according to LDH figures.
It marked the lowest weekly positivity rate in the parish since the week of Oct. 29 - Nov. 4 (10.40 percent) as well as a significant drop from a local peak of 19.50 percent for the week of Dec. 17-23.
Like Livingston Parish, the statewide positivity rate experienced a considerable decrease, dropping to 10.30 percent for the week of Jan. 7-13 after reaching 13.50 percent — the highest since early July — the week before.
Eight of the state’s nine LDH regions saw an improvement in positivity, with the only exception Region 7, which encompasses northwest Louisiana.
Despite the modest gains in positivity, officials continue to ask people to adhere to mitigation measures, especially as COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths continue to surge.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards released a video encouraging “all employers and businesses to utilize remote work whenever possible to help slow the spread of COVID and ensure that employees remain healthy and productive.”
Last week, Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two. The new order is in effect until Feb. 10.
