COVID-19 vaccinations in Livingston Parish dropped for the second straight week and for the third time in the last month, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
During the week of Dec. 13-19, approximately 306 locals initiated a vaccine series, the second fewest in one week since the state began breaking down vaccination rates by parish in March.
That’s down from 383 from the week before and 464 the week before that.
As of the latest data, approximately 60,728 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, which accounts for 42.7 percent of the parish’s 142,000 population. Of that total, approximately 54,361 residents — just over 38 percent — have finished a series, an increase of 328 from last week.
Both rates trail the statewide averages.
In other news, officials reported 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Livingston Parish and 10 new “probable” cases on Monday.
Officials also reported one new “probable” death from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Monday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,204 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,876 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 244,801 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,728 initiated vaccine series; 54,361 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
