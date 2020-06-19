The tears swelled in Helen Brignac’s eyes as she waited for her son to arrive.
Unable to see him since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the 89-year-old Brignac watched as her son approached the front of the nursing home. She wiped her eyes, waved her hand, and told her son he looked good as he drew close. He returned the compliment.
“You look good, too,” her son said.
Brignac is one of thousands of nursing home residents across the state who have been unable to see their loved ones since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since seniors citizens and those with underlying health conditions are most affected by COVID-19, nursing homes have had to ban in-house family visits for the last three months, adding an emotional strain to their residents on top of the physical limitations stemming from the virus.
But thanks to a new implementation from Harvest Manor Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Denham Springs, Brignac and her fellow residents will now be able to enjoy visits with their loved ones that have been long overdue.
Brignac’s reunion with her son was made possible thanks to Harvest Manor’s new “Visitation Station,” which provides a safe space for residents to connect their loved ones while still adhering to health standards and social distancing guidelines.
Located in front of the building, the Visitation Station is an enclosed section consisting of see-through panels that allow friends and family members to visit their nursing home residents while also making sure the virus doesn’t spread.
The nursing home shared what the Visitation Station can do for its residents in a Facebook video capturing Brignac’s meeting with her son.
With the implementation of this Visitation Station, Brignac and her fellow residents are now able to share more meaningful and personal interactions with their loved ones as opposed to traditional window visitation, according to Luke Nguyen, assistant administrator at Harvest Manor.
“The visitation station provides a sense of normalcy for residents and families all while maintaining health safety and COVID-19 precautions,” Nguyen said.
Visits to Louisiana nursing homes have been banned since March 13, just shy of 100 days ago. Under the White House’s “Opening Up America Plan,” nursing home visits can resume when states enter Phase Three. Louisiana will be in Phase Two until at least June 26 if Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t extend it.
Even if the state enters Phase Three next week, it will be up to nursing homes to determine whether or not it is safe for their residents to receive visitors as the disease has shown no signs of slowing down in recent days.
That could make the Visitation Station at Harvest Manor all the more beneficial, as seen in Brignac’s video.
“I’m crying,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.