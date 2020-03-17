Parks and recreation systems across Livingston Parish are making adjustments to their facilities, spaces, and programs in response to the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has resulted in a state-mandated ban of public gatherings of 50 or more people until April 13.
Parks and Recreation of Denham Springs (PARDS) has postponed its spring soccer league until April 13, meaning all games and practices are cancelled for the time being and will be rescheduled after that date, PARDS Superintendent Gary Templeton announced.
Spring ball — which includes T-Ball, coaches pitch, baseball, and softball — will continue to hold registrations until its April 13 deadline, but Templeton “strongly” encourages people to use the park’s online registration.
Additionally, all before- and after-school programs at PARDS have closed, following Edwards’ shut down of all K-12 public schools statewide through April 13.
Templeton said the grounds of the four PARDS park locations — North Park, South Park, L.M. Lockhart Park, and The Pines at North Park — will remain open for the time being, but no facilities are open to the public. This includes the Fitness & Aquatics Center, the Wellness Center, and RD3 Fitness.
Adjusted office hours for PARDS are Monday-Thursday 8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Templeton told The News.
A special needs Park, Kidz Korner Playland in Denham Springs, has also closed until further notice, city officials announced.
Nearby, Parks and Recreation of Walker has also postponed all organized recreational activities at this time. Director Traci Westmoreland said she and four employees will continue to keep the park up by checking restrooms, cutting grass, and other maintenance duties.
In her statement, Westmoreland said she will continue working on the upcoming season’s programs to have “everything ready for when we can resume recreational activities.”
The ballpark section of the park will be locked at this time until further notice, she said, while the back side (Sidney Hutchinson Park) will remain open. This area consists of the playground area, walking trails, and the pond.
Punk Smith Park will also remain open at this time and kept up by employees, Westmoreland said, but Ferrington Place will be closed until further notice.
Further east, Livingston Parks and Recreation has suspended all recreational activities until further notice, Mayor David McCreary told The News. This includes Circle Drive Park, Johnny Sartwell Memorial Park, and Colyell Community Park.
As of the Department of Health’s latest release Tuesday morning, there were 171 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in 12 parishes across Louisiana. The virus has resulted in four deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.