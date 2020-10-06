The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is ready to serve.
Volunteers from the local CERT team will pass out prepackaged food to residents of Livingston Parish at multiple distribution points on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Farmers to Families Food Box program, the food distribution will start at 10 a.m. at sites in Denham Springs, Independence, and Holden. As many as 1,000 prepackaged food boxes will be given out at each site.
Travis Tharp, of the local CERT team, said the project started when Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry and the City Council contacted the volunteer group after learning of the USDA’s food box program, which is part of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act that helps purchase and distribute agricultural products across the country.
Through this program, the USDA has partnered with national, regional and local distributors, whose workforces have been significantly impacted by the closure of restaurants, hotels and other food service businesses.
The federal government has purchased up to $4 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers of all sizes. The food is then put into family-sized food boxes before being transported to those in need.
After getting approval from city officials, Tharp said Eric Forbes, the serve team leader with First Pentecostal Church of Denham Springs, prepared a team of volunteers to work in conjunction with the city’s CERT team to distribute the packages at the church.
Meanwhile, the CERT team also partnered with volunteer fire departments on the east side of the parish, setting up another point of distribution at the Livingston Parish Fire District 11 station.
A third site was later added at the Holden School.
According to Tharp, a refrigerated truck will be brought to each site. Inside the trucks will be prepackaged boxes of fresh fruit, produce, dairy products, and meat products that will be passed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The groceries are free to anyone, Tharp said, and no registration is required.
“The groceries are for anyone,” he said. “The government has all this food they bought and want people to eat it.”
CERT Team food giveaway points of distribution (Note: Distribution at all sites begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10)
-- First Pentecostal Church in Denham Springs, located at 1020 S. Range Avenue (directly across from Walmart)
-- Livingston Parish Fire District No. 11, located at 33815 Hwy. 43, Independence
-- The Holden School, located at 30120 LA Hwy. 441, Holden
