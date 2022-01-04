Weekly COVID-19 vaccinations in Livingston Parish increased for the first time in nearly a month, a favorable sign given the recent surge in new cases.
For the week of Dec. 27 - Jan. 2, approximately 370 Livingston Parish residents started a vaccine series, the first time the number of vaccine series initiations increased week-to-week since Nov. 29 - Dec. 5.
To date, more than 61,000 Livingston Parish residents have started a vaccine series, while just under 55,000 have completed one, according to information from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Still, the number of local vaccinations pales in comparison to where it stood in August, when more than 2,000 people a week were starting a vaccine series on average, including a local record of 3,147 for the week of Aug. 2-8, 2021.
Since the week after Hurricane Ida struck, Livingston Parish is averaging just under 400 new vaccinations a week, including 339 weekly over the last month.
Given the local decline, Livingston Parish continues to trail the statewide vaccination rate, which still lags the national average. So far, 43.2 percent of Livingston Parish’s roughly 142,000 population has started a vaccine series, while 38.7 percent has completed one.
Statewide, those averages are 56.9 percent and 50.3 percent, respectively. Botha are lower than the national averages of 73.3 percent and 62 percent, respectively.
As local vaccinations show a slight bump, the parish is starting to see a spike in new COVID-19 cases, something the rest of the state is feeling.
Officials confirmed 282 new COVID-19 cases in Livingston Parish from Dec. 30 - Jan. 3, which was more than the totals from the months of October (259) and November (144). That report came on the day the state confirmed more than 24,000 cases over the New year’s holiday, a record for a reporting period.
Livingston Parish, which confirmed another 109 cases on Tuesday, is one of the state’s 49 parishes that are listed in the “high” risk category for community spread.
Though cases have risen greatly in the last few weeks, COVID-19 deaths have yet to see a similar increase: Livingston Parish reported two confirmed COVID-19 deaths in the month of December, tied for the fewest since the pandemic began.
