Two locally-owned businesses are teaming up to show their appreciation for teachers and nurses, two professions that are going to greater-than-normal lengths amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Restoration 1 of East Baton Rouge is partnering with Maria’s Mexican & American Restaurant in Denham Springs for a gift card giveaway to celebrate National Teachers Day and National Nurses Day, both scheduled for the first week of May.
Marissa Hofstetter, of Restoration 1, and Chelsea Bossier, of Maria’s, made the announcement together in a Facebook video on Monday.
In the video, they said gift cards valued at $100 each will be given to two teachers for National Teachers Day, scheduled for May 5, and to two nurses for National Nurses Day, scheduled for May 6.
The winners will be announced in a drawing at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 4, on the “Restoration 1 (East Baton Rouge)” Facebook page. Winners will be able to pick up the gift cards at Maria’s, located at 587 Florida Avenue SE in Denham Springs.
“I used to be a teacher, and I have many friends who are nurses, and if I know one thing, it’s that they all love some Mexican food,” Hofstetter said in the video.
To enter the drawing, people are instructed to tag a nurse or a teacher in the comments thread below the Facebook video (which can be found by). Nurses and teachers can also tag themselves.
People are also urged to share the video and like the Facebook pages for “Restoration 1 (East Baton Rouge)” and “Maria’s Mexican & American.”
In addition to the contest, Maria’s is offering $5 lunches for all educational staff, medical personnel, and first responders, who can choose between two tacos of your choice or two enchiladas of their choice from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“We appreciate our teachers and nurses so much for all that you do, not just during the pandemic, but everyday of the year,” Bossier said in the video.
For more information, contact Restoration 1 (East Baton Rouge) at (225) 424-2083 or visit www.restoration1ofeastbatonrouge.com. People can also call Maria’s Mexican & American Restaurant at (225) 664-9697.
