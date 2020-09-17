Louisiana reported exactly 500 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday as the number of recoveries passed 145,000 on Wednesday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Thursday's report brought the statewide case total to 159,304. The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 1,039 “probable” cases, a rise of 104 from the previous week.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
The number of “presumed” recoveries rose by 5,130 over the last seven days, bringing the total to 145,570. That puts the state at about 13,756 confirmed active cases, down by 759 from this time last week.
COVID-19 hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, dropped by 10 to 668 statewide. After falling below 100 on Tuesday, ventilator usage rose by eight on Wednesday to 107 statewide, but dropped by one to 106 Thursday.
The statewide death toll reached 5,143, an increase of 17 from Wednesday. The state is also reporting 168 “probable” deaths.
According to officials, Louisiana has conducted approximately 2,123,151 tests either through the state lab or commercial labs. That’s an increase of 9,006 new tests, which puts Thursday's positivity rate at 5.5 percent, better than the state’s goal of 10 percent.
Last week, Louisiana moved into Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order is scheduled to run through Friday, Oct. 9.
