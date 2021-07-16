Louisiana confirmed 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and three new COVID-19 deaths Friday, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 411 “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 59 overnight to 563 statewide. Since falling to 259 on July 2, hospitalizations have risen by 304.
Ventilator usage rose by four to 47 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 416,621 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 79,324 “probable” cases
-- 9,783 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,045 “probable” deaths
-- 7,948,834 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,380,229 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,677,030 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 32 new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Friday.
Local officials also reported 19 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 11,146 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 4,092 “probable” cases
-- 190 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 25 “probable” deaths
-- 156,505 total COVID-19 tests
-- 39,796 initiated vaccine series; 36,560 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.