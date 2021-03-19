Louisiana confirmed just over 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday while the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations fell below 400 statewide, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Friday, health officials reported 107 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 376,655. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 63,082 “probable” cases, an increase of 87.
That gives the state a total of 439,737 COVID-19 cases.
The Louisiana Department of Health noted that some data was not processed in time for the Friday report.
“Due to a technical issue some lab data were not processed in time for reporting on 3/19,” a statement said. “These data will be included in the 3/22 update.”
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 15 overnight to 399 statewide. Hospitalizations, a key factor in the state’s reopening plan, have fallen in 48 of the last 57 LDH updates and by 1,670 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage, however, rose by one to 68 statewide, figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 9,199, an increase of nine from Thursday. Health officials are also reporting 789 “probable” deaths, a rise of five.
According to LDH figures, the state has now administered 1,516,763 COVID-19 vaccine doses. Officials are also reporting that 568,968 people have been fully-vaccinated.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,321,691 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,822,182 molecular tests and 499,509 antigen tests.
Earlier this month, Gov. John Bel Edwards pushed the state to Phase Three of its reopening plan. The new order will be in effect for 28 days, until March 31.
