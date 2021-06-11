Louisiana confirmed 212 new COVID-19 cases and eight COVID-19 deaths Friday, according to the latest from the Louisiana Department of Health
Officials are also reporting an increase of 16 “probable” cases and two “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by four overnight to 285 statewide. Ventilator usage remained at 34 statewide, figures show.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 401,672 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 73,682 “probable” cases
-- 9,651 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 997 “probable” deaths
-- 7,565,939 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,095,453 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,516,551 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 39 new cases and no new deaths Friday.
Officials also reported no new “probable” cases or “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,360 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,682 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 146,957 total COVID-19 tests
-- 36,777 initiated vaccine series; 33,162 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
