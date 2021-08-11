COVID-19 hospitalizations rose for the 31st consecutive day, with 36 more reported to the state on Wednesday, according to the latest update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Louisiana once again broke its record for hospitalizations at one time, with 2,895 now confirmed across the state. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 91 percent are not fully vaccinated, data from the Department of Health shows.
As of Wednesday, there were 373 COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators, a rise of 35 overnight.
In other news, officials confirmed 3,930 new COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths on Wednesday.
Officials also reported 1,477 “probable” cases and 13 “probable” deaths.
Of the new cases reported July 29 - Aug. 4, 90 percent of those were not fully vaccinated. Of the new deaths reported in that same time period, 83 percent weren’t fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 495,657 confirmed cases confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 106,284 “probable” cases
-- 10,269 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,139 “probable” deaths
-- 8,684,374 total COVID-19 tests
-- 3,707,020 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,755,941 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 98 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths, bringing the toll this month to 17.
Officials also reported 87 “probable” cases and one new “probable” death.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 14,003 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 5,546 “probable” cases
-- 214 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 29 “probable” deaths
-- 176,473 total COVID-19 tests
-- 48,453 initiated vaccine series; 38,568 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
