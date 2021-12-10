The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 353 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 214 new “probable” cases and three new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 13 overnight to 201 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by one to 26.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 614,605 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 161,330 “probable” cases
-- 12,940 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,937 “probable” deaths
-- 11,775,463 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,581,252 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,289,407 series completed; 4,723,748 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new “probable” cases on Friday.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths in Livingston Parish from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,125 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,810 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 77 “probable” deaths
-- 240,994 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,228 initiated vaccine series; 53,845 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
