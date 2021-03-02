Louisiana confirmed less than 600 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as hospitalizations remained the same, according to the latest figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state also surpassed 6 million total COVID-19 tests.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 550 confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing the statewide total to 370,797. In addition, the Department of Health is reporting 60,474 “probable” cases, an increase of 217.
That gives the state a total of 431,271 COVID-19 cases.
(According to the Department of Health, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count due to the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases.)
COVID-19 hospitalizations remained at 629 statewide on Tuesday. A key factor in the state’s reopening plan, hospitalizations have dropped in 35 of the last 41 LDH updates and by 1,440 since Jan. 8.
Ventilator usage fell by two to 89 statewide, the fewest since Nov. 19 (88) figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths reached 8,957, an increase of 16 from Monday. Health officials are also reporting 690 “probable” deaths, a rise of three.
The state has administered 1,025,411 COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to LDH figures. Officials are also reporting that 368,146 have completed the two-dose vaccine series.
According to officials, Louisiana has now conducted approximately 6,004,999 COVID-19 tests, which includes 5,548,222 molecular tests and 456,777 antigen tests.
Last month, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the state would remain in its modified version of Phase Two for an additional 21 days. The new order is in effect until March 3.
Edwards is scheduled to address the media in a press conference set for 1 p.m. Tuesday.
