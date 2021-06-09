Louisiana confirmed 678 new COVID-19 cases and four new COVID-19 related deaths Wednesday, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials are also reporting an increase of 96 “probable” cases and four “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by six overnight to 289 statewide. Ventilator usage fell by two to 37 statewide, figures show.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 401,113 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 73,540 “probable” cases
-- 9,637 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 994 “probable” deaths
-- 7,535,887 COVID-19 tests
-- 3,062,092 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered; 1,496,945 series completed (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed six new COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday.
Officials also reported 11 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 10,295 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 3,674 “probable” cases
-- 186 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 23 “probable” deaths
-- 146,337 total COVID-19 tests
-- 35,569 initiated vaccine series; 31,872 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
