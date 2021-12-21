The state confirmed 1,165 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths in its Tuesday report, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Officials also reported 564 new “probable” cases.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, increasing by 24 overnight to 265 statewide, the most since Oct. 31 (271). COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in each of the last six days, rising by 69 during that span.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators increased by two to 35.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 621,527 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 163,806 “probable” cases
-- 12,981 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,956 “probable” deaths
-- 12,018,454 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,607,678 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,310,607 series completed; 4,745,432 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 37 new “probable” cases on Tuesday.
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,226 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,913 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 245,519 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,728 initiated vaccine series; 54,361 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
