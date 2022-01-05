All but one of Louisiana’s parishes are in the two highest risk categories for COVID-19 community spread as defined by the Center for Disease Control as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state health agency now estimates the proportion of Omicron cases in Louisiana to be 90.2 percent for the week ending Jan. 1.
The Department of Health also said that 63 of Louisiana’s 64 parishes — 98.4 percent — are at the two highest levels of community transmission, up from 95 percent last week. One remains unclassified due to low test volume, LDH said.
“COVID-19 cases and emergency department visits are at an all-time high throughout Louisiana, and hospitalizations are high,” LDH officials said in a statement. “These increases are attributable to the Omicron variant, which spreads faster than other variants and is now the dominant strain in our state.”
On Wednesday, the state reported 7,200 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in addition to 3,203 new “probable” cases. The combined 10,403 cases came from 49,989 tests, which equates to a positivity rate of 20.8 percent.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by 61 overnight to 1,287 across the state, the most since Sept. 18, 2021. Since they were at 196 on Dec. 15, COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased by 1,091, an average of nearly 52 per day.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by six to 48.
The state also confirmed nine new COVID-19 in the latest update.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 690,696 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 188,853 “probable” cases
-- 13,048
13,039 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,979 “probable” deaths
-- 12,508,394 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,645,600 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,338,514 series completed; 4,809,714 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 80 new COVID-19 cases in addition to 69 suspected cases.
The parish also confirmed one new death from COVID-19, its first of 2022.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 18,057 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 8,626 “probable” cases
-- 311 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 80 “probable” deaths
-- 253,233 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,395 initiated vaccine series; 54,957 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
