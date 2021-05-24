The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed the state’s first two identified cases of the India COVID-19 variant that recently swept through the nation.
Cases of the B.1.617 variant were detected in individuals in Region 7 (Northwest Louisiana), though the variant had already been circulating in neighboring states, LDH officials announced last week.
Although these are the first reported cases of the B.1.617 variant in Louisiana, it is likely that there are additional undetected cases circulating, officials said in a statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified the B.1.617 variant as “a variant of concern.” It is potentially associated with increased transmissibility.
Current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against this variant strain, officials said.
There are now multiple variants of concern circulating in Louisiana: the U.K. variant, the California variant, the Brazilian variant, and now the India variant. The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first detected in the U.K., remains the dominant variant in the U.S.
“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best protection against these and other strains of SARS-CoV-2, including variants that may spread more easily or cause more severe disease,” officials said in a statement.
“Getting the COVID-19 vaccine can also help prevent new variants from emerging: every infection that is prevented means the virus has one less chance to mutate.”
Everyone 12 years of age and above is currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
