Louisiana on Wednesday confirmed its most new COVID-19 cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic nearly two years ago, adding 6,199 new cases to the ongoing tally as the fifth wave of COVID-19 continues.
That figure comes in addition to 3,179 “probable” cases that were reported to the state. The 9,378 confirmed and suspected cases were off of 45,797 tests, which equates to a 20.4 percent positivity rate.
All but 15 of the state’s 64 parishes are listed as “high” community risk for COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations saw another big leap on Wednesday, rising by 145 overnight to 659, the most at one time since Oct. 4. Hospitalizations have more than tripled in Louisiana since they were at 196 on Dec. 15, rising by 463 in about two weeks.
About 77 percent of those hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by seven to 28.
Officials also reported three new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and two suspected deaths.
As of Wednesday, the state is reporting:
-- 644,562 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 171,666 “probable” cases
-- 13,014 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,969 “probable” deaths
-- 12,224,088 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,625,583 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,325,707 series completed; 4,777,551 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 91 new COVID-19 cases — the most in one day since Sept. 9 — in addition to 114 “probable” cases.
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
As of Wednesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,447 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 8,160 “probable” cases
-- 310 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 248,845 total COVID-19 tests
-- 61,025 initiated vaccine series; 54,658 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
