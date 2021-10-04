More than 2.4 million Louisiana residents have initiated a COVID-19 vaccine series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
On Monday, officials reported that 2,400,465 residents had started a vaccine series, a rise of 12,042 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,129,340 have finished a series, an increase of 14,724.
To date, the state has administered 4,375,218 vaccine doses.
In other news, the state confirmed 1,212 new COVID-19 cases and 23 deaths in its Monday report.
Officials also reported 513 “probable” cases and 16 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 123 over the weekend to 715 statewide, the fewest since July 18, LDH data shows. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 2,307.
Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 84 percent are not fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by 14 to 135 statewide.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 593,589 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 150,042 “probable” cases
-- 12,336 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,691 “probable” deaths
-- 10,337,125 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,400,465 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,129,340 series completed; 4,375,218 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
