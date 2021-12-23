Another 12,357 people in the state have started a COVID-19 vaccination series, according to figures from the Louisiana Department of Health.
As of the latest data, approximately 2,620,035 people have started a COVID-19 vaccine series. Of that total, approximately 2,321,827 people have finished a vaccine series, a rise of 11,220 from the previous report.
To date, the state has administered 4,768,356 vaccine doses, an increase of 22,924.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,167 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in addition to 668 suspected cases, continuing the state’s recent spike in new cases.
The addition of 2,205 new cases is the most in a single day since September, according to LDH figures.
Officials also reported seven new confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one new “probable” death.
COVID-19 hospitalizations continued their recent ascent, increasing by 34 overnight to 306 statewide, the most since Oct. 26 (310). COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in each of the last eight days, rising by 110 during that span.
Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by three to 32.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 625,318 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 165,055 “probable” cases
-- 12,995 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,958 “probable” deaths
-- 12,075,988 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,620,035 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,321,827 series completed; 4,768,356 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, another 211 people started a COVID-19 vaccine series, bringing the total to 60,939. of that total, approximately 54,572 have finished a vaccine series, a rise of 211.
In other news, officials reported 22 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 12 new “probable” cases on Thursday.
There were no reported deaths from COVID-19 in Livingston Parish in the latest report.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,264 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,934 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 79 “probable” deaths
-- 246,458 total COVID-19 tests
-- 60,939 initiated vaccine series; 54,572 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
