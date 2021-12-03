The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 310 new COVID-19 cases and four new deaths in its Friday report.
Officials also reported 169 new “probable” cases and eight new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by seven to 213 statewide. Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by five to 24.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 612,564 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 160,225 “probable” cases
-- 12,902 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,924 “probable” deaths
-- 11,610,003 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,557,763 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,270,801 series completed; 4,678,200 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials reported one new confirmed case of COVID-19 and six new “probable” cases.
There were no new confirmed or suspected deaths in Livingston Parish from COVID-19 in the latest report.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 17,088 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,757 “probable” cases
-- 308 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 76 “probable” deaths
-- 238,394 total COVID-19 tests
-- 59,794 initiated vaccine series; 53,430 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
