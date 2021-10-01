The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 877 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in its Friday report.
In addition, the state reported 496 “probable” cases and 14 “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 29 overnight to 838 statewide, the fewest since July 19, LDH data shows. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 2,184.
Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 85 percent are not fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators rose by one overnight to 149 statewide.
As of Friday, the state is reporting:
-- 592,377 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 149,529 “probable” cases
-- 12,313 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,675 “probable” deaths
-- 10,267,539 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,388,423 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 114,616 series completed; 4,348,962 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 29 new cases but no new COVID-19 deaths on Friday.
The parish also reported 30 new “probable” cases but no new “probable” deaths.
As of Friday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,677 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,423 “probable” cases
-- 292 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 212,680 total COVID-19 tests
-- 56,185 initiated vaccine series; 49,348 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
