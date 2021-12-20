More than 2.6 million Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccination series, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
According to Monday’s update, approximately 2,607,678 residents have started a vaccine series, a rise of 8,946 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,310,607 residents have completed a vaccine series, an increase of 4,373.
To date, the state has administered 4,745,432 COVID-19 vaccine doses, a rise of 12,817.
In other news, the state confirmed 2,341 new COVID-19 cases and six new deaths in its Monday report. That's the most new cases in a day since Sept. 20.
Officials also reported 595 new “probable” cases and four new “probable” deaths.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose dramatically over the weekend, increasing by 42 to 241 statewide, the most since Nov. 22 (244). Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators fell by four to 33.
As of Monday, the state is reporting:
-- 620,362 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 163,242 “probable” cases
-- 12,978 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,956 “probable” deaths
-- 11,999,705 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,607,678 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,310,607 series completed; 4,745,432 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.