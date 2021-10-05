The Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 735 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in its Tuesday report.
Officials also reported 285 “probable” cases and seven “probable” deaths.
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 44 overnight to 671 statewide, the fewest since July 17, LDH data shows. Since reaching a peak of 3,022 in mid-August, COVID-19 hospitalizations have decreased by 2,351.
Of all COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals, about 82 percent are not fully vaccinated.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators dropped by five to 130 statewide.
As of Tuesday, the state is reporting:
-- 594,324 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 150,327 “probable” cases
-- 12,370 confirmed COVID-19 deaths 9,926
-- 1,698 “probable” deaths
-- 10,359,396 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,400,465 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,129,340 series completed; 4,375,218 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed 18 new COVID-19 cases and four new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday.
The parish also reported 21 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
As of Tuesday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,711 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,450 “probable” cases
-- 296 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 66 “probable” deaths
-- 214,375 total COVID-19 tests
-- 56,559 initiated vaccine series; 49,776 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
