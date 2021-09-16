COVID-19 hospitalizations in Louisiana dropped by another 90 overnight to 1,431, the fewest across the state since July 26, according to the latest report from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since reaching a record 3,022 on Aug. 17, hospitalizations have dropped by 1,591. Of all COVID-19 patients in hospitals, about 87 percent are not fully vaccinated, according to data from the Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients on mechanical ventilators also dropped, falling by 10 at 267 statewide, the fewest since Aug. 4.
In its latest vaccination report, approximately 2,347,621 Louisiana residents have started a COVID-19 vaccination series, a rise of 11,351 from the previous report. Of that total, approximately 2,042,308 Louisiana residents have completed a series, an increase of 24,140.
To date, the state has administered 4,238,510 vaccine doses.
In other news, the Louisiana Department of Health confirmed 1,024 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths in its Thursday report.
In addition, the state reported 639 “probable” cases and 14 “probable” deaths.
As of Thursday, the state is reporting:
-- 579,656 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 143,802 “probable” cases
-- 11,855 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 1,511 “probable” deaths
-- 9,832,429 total COVID-19 tests
-- 2,347,621 COVID-19 vaccine series started; 2,042,308 series completed; 4,238,510 vaccine doses administered (updated every Monday and Thursday)
In Livingston Parish, officials confirmed one new COVID-19 death and 30 new cases on Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
Since the start of August, Livingston Parish has confirmed 89 COVID-19 deaths, including a record 55 last month.
In addition, the parish reported 12 new “probable” cases and no new “probable” deaths.
In the latest vaccination report, another 286 Livingston Parish residents started a COVID-19 vaccination series, bringing the total to 55,158. Of that total, approximately 47,167 residents have completed a series, an increase of 817.
As of Thursday, Livingston Parish is reporting:
-- 16,335 confirmed COVID-19 cases
-- 7,247 “probable” cases
-- 286 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
-- 56 “probable” deaths
-- 203,548 total COVID-19 tests
-- 55,158 initiated vaccine series; 47,167 completed vaccine series (updated every Monday and Thursday)
